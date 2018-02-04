Exit polls accurately predicted result

Exit polls on Sunday accurately predicted President Nicos Anastasiades’ re-election as president.

As soon as the polling stations closed at 6pm, five major TV stations aired their exit polls.

Anastasiades was re-elected with 55.99 per cent of the vote, giving Akel-backed independent candidate Stavros Malas 44.01 per cent.

State broadcaster CyBC’s exit poll had showed Anastasiades garnering between 54.5 and 59.5 per cent, at least 14 points more than Malas, who was predicted to get between 40.5 and 45.5 per cent of the votes.

Exit polls of the other four major TV channels had similar results, with them predicting Anastasiades to take: 53-57 per cent (ΑΝΤ1), 54.5-58.5 per cent (Sigma), 53.5-57.5 per cent (TVOne) and 53-58 per cent (Alpha).