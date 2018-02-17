Biblical story is revived

Biblical story is revived

SALOME by Farber ; Directed by Yael Farber ; Designed by Susan Hilferty ; at The National Theatre, London, UK ; 6 April 2017 ; Credit : Johan Persson

Both the Rialto theatre in Limassol and the Thoc building in Nicosia will host another fascinating cinema evening on Tuesday, with a screening of Salome as part of the National Theatre Live series.

This retelling of Salome by multiple award-winning director and playwright Yael Farber brings a story that may not be new but it has never been told like this before.

This biblical story places the girl we call Salome at the centre of a revolution. The audience is placed into a fortress called Machaerus which is perched above the Sea of Death. Within the fortress there is a holy man who was captured from the wilderness and locked up deep beneath the ground because he was demanding freedom for his people. Then a nameless woman comes into the play, who has been written into history by others as Salome, performs a mysterious dance and changes the course of history.

In this new work, Farber reworks Oscar Wilde’s play with ancient Arabic and Hebraic texts. The result is an urgently relevant exploration of the woman’s voice in history, oppressed people’s power over their own bodies, and the explosive connections between religious and political uprising.

Screening of the play as performed at the National Theatre. February 20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6/7/10. With Greek and English subtitles. Tel: 77-777745, Tel: 77-772717

  • Peter G

    I suspect the dark, subversive humor and wit of Oscar Wilde’s original play will be lost in a ponderous feminist production antiqued in Hebrew and Arabic. Best retelling of Wilde’s story: Richard Strauss, especially if you can get a slim soprano who can dance. Although, in my mind, nothing beats the naughty suggestion in Robert Altman’s “Cookie’s Fortune” that it be performed as a church Easter pageant.

