Guitar melodies times three

Three guitarists will take audience members on a journey through time with their melodies in Paphos on Saturday, when a flamenco mood will surely get them on their feet.

Vasilios Avraam, George Christofi and Socrates Leptos make up the Cyprus Guitar Trio, who will entertain with well-known works written specially for three guitars by great composers, such as de Ferranti, Margola, Ferenc and Kaps, among others.

The Cyprus Guitar Trio was founded in 2015 and is dedicated to the promotion of the important yet unexplored repertoire of the combination of three classical guitars, as well the creation of new works for this combination, and the arrangements and transcriptions of existing works.

Avraam has participated in a number of festivals and he was the First Prize winner of the National Guitar Competition in Hungary in 1998.

Several of his solo recitals and orchestra performances in guitar concertos were recorded by television channels and radio stations in Hungary and Cyprus.

Christofi has composed music for world renowned soloists and ensembles including Mario Caroli (flute), Sarah Leonard (soprano), and the Ensemble Musiques Nouvelles. His music has been broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and presented in a number of festivals.

Leptos has recorded music for radio and television and he has contributed to various recordings, both as guitarist and composer.

Cyprus Guitar Trio

Live performance by the trio. February 24. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420