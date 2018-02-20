Baby in critical condition, after having been declared dead (updated)

Baby in critical condition, after having been declared dead (updated)

The three-month-old baby who was reportedly declared dead on Monday afternoon and was found to be alive 45 minutes later at Paphos hospital is battling for its life.

“Its condition is very serious, there seems to be a problem with cerebral function, but that will be confirmed and we will know the exact outcome within the next two days,” Chief Health Officer Elisavet Constantinou said on Tuesday afternoon.

The baby was taken to Paphos general hospital by its father at 3.40pm after having vomited.

Doctors found the infant had swallowed its vomit and had no pulse.

“The baby was comatose when it went to Paphos hospital,” Constantinou said. “There were intense efforts of cardiopulmonary revival by a group of doctors in the hospital and eventually it seems that heart function was restored and it was taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit of the Makarios hospital.”

Earlier on it was reported that doctors made some unsuccessful attempts to revive the child before announcing its death, and when about 45 minutes later the baby underwent a cardiogram before the body was transferred to the morgue, it was found to be alive.

Immediately after a brain scan was carried out and a brain injury and an epidural hematoma were diagnosed and the infant was hurried to Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

When the mother was questioned, she said the infant fell from a couch three days earlier and hit its head but the parents only went to the hospital when it started vomiting.

  • Douglas

    Be a miracle if this child survives ,let’s hope so .

  • SuzieQ

    Poor little thing–lets hope it makes a full recovery, but the prognosis does not sound good xx

    • Neroli

      The general hospitals here worry me !

  • LMS

    To make a clinical evaluation of the heart through something like an ECG 45 minutes AFTER pronouncing death is, at least, sloppy and lazy and, at worst, medical negligence on a criminal scale.

  • ZZ

    The parents can go to hell as far as I’m concerned, and the doctors who declared the poor thing dead without proper evaluation should be forced to do their training from the very beginning.

    • Jack

      So much sounds so wrong in this report ! Should be an investigation to the parents and the doctors

      • ZZ

        I agree, everything about it stinks of sheer negligence from both the parents and the doctors.

        • Mist

          I will double that.

