Phoenix Leaders launches Cyprus’ first private members club

– Phoenix Leaders announces the launch of Cyprus’ first Private Members’ Club; an exciting, agile new working space where members can do business in a dynamic and fluid way. The Club will provide excellent networking opportunities to prominent and aspiring professionals, supporting the interactive and intellectual side of leadership through regular events.

In the heart of Nicosia, a historic building which was due for demolition, is transformed into a convivial, atmospheric and welcoming clubhouse. Phoenix Leaders joined forces with the winners of the Mies van der Rohe Award – AL Architects, to accentuate the raw simplicity of the building and create the place where historical heritage and modern luxury converge.

The Club offers sophisticated meeting rooms, casual hot desks, refreshments and healthy snacks, combining the feel of a purposeful business space with an informal atmosphere of a social club. For those looking to relax in a peaceful yet inspirational environment, it features a library of titles centred around current trends in leadership and strategy, and a selection of highly-respected publications covering all aspects of business news.

In its commitment to support the local community, Phoenix Leaders will partner with a number of local businesses that share the values of sustainability and authenticity, on a series of projects that will be part of the Club’s activities. The work of local artists will be curated inside the Club and members will have the chance to enjoy the beautiful pieces of art when visiting and working on the premises.

Phoenix Leaders is dedicated to attracting world-class talent to Cyprus and has scheduled a number of public training and leadership events for 2018. Throughout the year the Members’ Club will host events with leading guest speakers on a variety of topics, including digital leadership, neuroscience, how to employ, engage and retain millennials, and mental resilience in times of change.

Valentina Kislaya, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Leaders, commented: “We are delighted to launch Phoenix Leaders Members’ Club in Nicosia. We believe that the atmospheric space dedicated to agile leadership with a cultural twist, in which professionals can not only learn from each other, but also do strategic networking, provides a perfect backdrop for every type of business. We welcome a diverse community of leaders from different industries, influencers and innovators who help promote leadership within and outside of the country. This is the place where business, innovation and culture seamlessly intersect.”

For further information on the club, membership enquiries or to arrange a guided visit to experience our facilities, contact a[email protected]