UNICEF deputy director Justin Forsyth resigns after “mistakes”

February 22nd, 2018 Americas, World 2 comments

The deputy director of the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF resigned on Thursday, saying he did not want coverage of past mistakes he had made to damage the organisation or other aid bodies.

Save the Children UK said on Wednesday concerns were raised about inappropriate comments and behaviour by Justin Forsyth, the charity’s then chief executive, in 2011 and 2015. It said reviews in both cases had resulted in “unreserved apologies” to the women involved.

In a statement, Forsyth said his decision to step down from UNICEF was not because of “the mistakes I made at Save the Children”.

“They were dealt with through a proper process many years ago,” his statement said.

“I apologised unreservedly at the time and face to face. I apologise again. There is no doubt in my mind that some of the coverage around me is not just to – rightly – hold me to account, but also to attempt to do serious damage to our cause and the case for aid.”

His decision to step down comes as charities in the aid sector pledge to overhaul their approach to dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Britain and the European Union put their funding of Oxfam under review after reported abuse by some staff in Haiti after an earthquake in 2010.

  • It has been sad to discover that the aid industry is just another racket which takes advantage of people’s generosity. We were too naïve to realize that:
    (1) many of those who work for charities are attracted by the opportunity that huge sums of donated money open up for corruption;
    (2) paedophiles selectively choose to work for children’s charities because they will be in a position to take advantage of vulnerable children;
    (3) Charities and NGOs are subject to lower standards of regulatory oversight because they work mainly in failed states and war zones;
    (4) Aid workers are held in high esteem so it is easier for sexual predators to masquerade as caring people.

  • Vaso

    The UN and partners not doing so well!

