Relegation battle takes centre stage

Two crucial games in the relegation group will take place on Saturday in the Cyprus football championship as Doxa Katokopias take on Nea Salamina in Nicosia, while in Larnaca, Alki entertain Olympiakos in a game that may go a long way in deciding the final team to go down.

Olympiakos trail their hosts by six points and only a win can keep their hopes of first division football next year intact.

Alki have dubbed this fixture as ‘the game of the year’ and are calling on their fans to turn up in numbers.

Both coaches have no injury concerns and will be able to field their strongest team.

Relegation group leaders Doxa have already secured their first division status for next year and have little to play for other than their pride.

All the pressure will be on Nea Salamina, who lost their opening playoff game against Pafos FC, and need to get back to winning ways to increase their chances of avoiding the drop.

Their coach Savvas Poursaitides will not be able to call upon the injured Carlao, Kousoulos and the experienced defender Karro, who injured himself in his side’s first leg cup game against Apoel on Wednesday.

In the championship group, two sides that have all but accepted defeat in their bid for a European finish, AEL and Omonia, meet at the Tsirion stadium in Limassol.

AEL will be coached for the first time by their former player Dusan Kerkez after Bruno Baltazar resigned following his side’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Apollon last Wednesday.