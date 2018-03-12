US assistant secretary of state to visit Cyprus

March 12th, 2018

The US chief diplomat for European and Eurasian affairs Wess Mitchell will be in Cyprus on Friday as part of a tour that includes visits to Pristina, Skopje, Belgrade and Athens taking place this week.

According to a statement issued by the State Department, the assistant secretary of state will meet senior officials in Cyprus “to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the development of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

He is also going to meet with the leaders of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots as well as representatives of the United Nations.

The first stop of the diplomat’s tour is Pristina where he is scheduled to meet senior officials, including President Hashim Thaci and Prime Minister Ramos Haradinaj on Monday. The following day he will be in Skopje for meetings with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Mitchell will be in Athens on Thursday for meetings with senior Greek officials. They will discuss “the deepening of the Greek-American strategic ties and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including defence, energy, trade and investment.”

Prior to Athens, he will visit Belgrade on Wednesday for talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Anna Brnabic.

