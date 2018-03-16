Matt Damon is reportedly moving his family to Australia

The 47-year-old actor – who has daughters Isabella, 11, Gia, nine, and Stella, seven, as well as a stepdaughter with his wife Luciana Barroso – has apparently decided to buy a property in Byron Bay, New South Wales, next to the home of fellow Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

Matt is reportedly making the move, in part, because he is fed up of controversial US President Donald Trump.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “Matt’s telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia.”

Matt doesn’t think the switch will influence his acting career, as he’ll be happy to travel to wherever he needs to go in order to work.

The insider added: “Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work – as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.”

In recent months, Matt has also come under fire for his outspoken comments about the #MeToo movement.

The Oscar-winning star attracted criticism when he argued that sexual assault allegations ought to be judged on a “spectrum of behaviour”.

He explained: “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary.

“I do believe there’s a spectrum of behaviour … You know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

However, he subsequently performed a U-turn, admitting he regretted

his earlier remarks.

Matt said: “I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this.

“Ultimately, what it is for me is that I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. And so for that I’m really sorry.”