MPs to vote on abortion decriminalisation bill on March 30

March 19th, 2018 Cyprus, Health 3 comments

MPs to vote on abortion decriminalisation bill on March 30

A pro-choice demonstration in Washington

The bill on the decriminalising abortion will be tabled to the House plenum for a vote next week, MPs said on Monday.

The around three-year long discussion of the bill by the House human rights committee was completed on Monday and MPs will vote on March 30.

Disy MP and head of the committee, Stella Kyriakides, said that the bill proposal is the first step toward decriminalising abortion and a comprehensive proposal that will include restrictions will soon follow.

This will provide for obligatory counselling before an abortion takes place but also sexual education and prevention. It is expected to be completed soon after Easter and sent to the House plenum to vote on as a second bill.

“What we are after is for the number of unwanted pregnancies to be reduced so that the number of abortions drops,” Kyriakides said.

She added that this can only be achieved only through a comprehensive legal framework that will offer a proper framework and counselling.

“But until then, we have promoted the necessary amendment of the law which decriminalises abortions, which was long overdue,” Kyriakides said.

In countries where abortion decriminalisation is paired with counselling and other measures, the number of unwanted pregnancies has dropped.

The bill on the decriminalisation of abortions aims to give women the right to terminate a pregnancy under 12 weeks of gestation, if the pregnancy is the result of rape, sexual abuse of a minor or sexual abuse of a woman with reduced mental capacity and incest.

It will also be allowed at under 19 weeks if prenatal diagnosis indicates severe abnormality of the foetus and if there is an inherent risk to the pregnant woman’s life or the risk of serious and permanent harm to her physical or mental health. Also, in cases of multiple pregnancy where the gestation of a number of embryos must be terminated.

 

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    Has the ‘man in Black ‘ wished fire and brimstone on the MPs yet ! At least the commies in AKEL are ‘bulletproofed ‘

  • Mist

    I am staying well away from this and male deputies should do so as well. Let women the women decide.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    “In countries where abortion decriminalisation is paired with counselling and other measures, the number of unwanted pregnancies has dropped.”

    I suggest that the pairing of “counselling and other measures” is utterly non-essential. Give the woman absolute free choice – with “counselling and other measures” available but entirely optional. Should an accidental pregnancy be excluded from legal abortion, as this article suggests? I would hope not.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close