UN calls for Turkey to end state of emergency

March 20th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, Turkey, World 41 comments

UN calls for Turkey to end state of emergency

A damaged site in Afrin,

The United Nations called on Turkey on Tuesday to end the state of emergency in place since July 2016 that it said had led to widespread human rights violations including the arrest of 160,000 people and dismissal of nearly the same number of civil servants, often arbitrarily.

Turkey responds: Turkey on Tuesday slammed the United Nations rights report on its state of emergency as rife with unfounded allegations and said the criticism chimed with propaganda efforts of terrorist organisations

President Tayyip Erdogan declared the emergency after a failed July 2016 coup and issued more than 20 decrees which have often led to torture of detainees, impunity and interference with the judiciary, the U.N. human rights office said.

Turkey should “promptly end the state of emergency and restore the normal functioning of institutions and the rule of law,” it said in a report.

“The sheer number, frequency and lack of connection of several decrees to any national threat seem to … point to the use of emergency powers to stifle any form of criticism or dissent vis-à-vis the government,” it said.

The Turkish government blames the network of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, for the failed coup attempt during which 250 people were killed. Gulen has denied any involvement in the coup, however.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the numbers of people arrested or dismissed are “just staggering”.

Nearly 160,000 people have been arrested and 152,000 civil servants sacked, “many totally arbitrarily”, in the past 18 months, he said in a statement.

“Teachers, judges and lawyers dismissed or prosecuted; journalists arrested, media outlets shut down and websites blocked – clearly the successive states of emergency declared in Turkey have been used to severely and arbitrarily curtail the human rights of a very large number of people,” Zeid said.

The 28-page report documents the use of torture and ill-treatment in custody, including severe beatings, sexual assault, electric shocks and waterboarding by police, gendarmerie, military police and security forces.

In southeast Turkey, it said that “massive and serious” human rights violations continued to be committed by security forces. These included killings, torture, excessive use of force, and destruction of homes and Kurdish cultural heritage.

The U.N. rights office called for full access to be able to assess the situation in the region.

Print Friendly
  • NadavKatz

    The UN has lost all credibility, along with its various agencies. It is time to dissolve the UN.

    • ROC..

      Well of course Nadav, anything you say , am sure the UN if going to take your advice as they do of Mr Adolf Erdogan, its a nice dream my friend but its time to wake up to reality.

      • Girneli

        Good on you, a non hatred comment at last (except the childish comment about Erdogan), well done old man

  • Louis

    He can’t possibly end his reign of terror!!
    It is that and only that which keeps him in power!,
    No doubt his fans and others in his payroll will rally to his defence.

    • Girneli

      I doubt you will find many TC’s rallying to Erdogan’s defense, indeed not even half of the population in Turkey. Defending the just causes of the Republic of Turkey is another matter completely

  • Gold51

    A direct challenge to Despot Erdogan dictatorial government and his coup from UN.
    Now the nutcase accuses UN being a supporter of terrorist.??
    Perhaps the UN can realise what the Cypriot president has to deal with.
    It’s no good UN continously saying “we support the negotiations”.
    This dictator does not want solutions and will not leave occupied north Cyprus, his stupud demands say it all. He must be served with sanctions immediatly to get our if Cyprus and Syria.
    NATO can’t be serious keeping Turkey in the organisation.!
    It gives Erdogan free ticket to invade the region with all the millitery hardware the west, America and Russia stupidly sell him.!!

    • Vaso

      This is what the NATO page says:
      “NATO promotes democratic values and enables members to consult and cooperate on defence and security-related issues to solve problems, build trust and, in the long run, prevent conflict.”
      Turkey is about as far away from this as you can get! They do the opposite of this in their own country!
      They should have been kicked out years ago!

  • Vaso

    And this is the country the TCs want as a Guarantor!
    It doesn’t bear thinking about!

    • ROC..

      When they Turkfiey fully then the Tcs will see the grass was never greener on the otherside.

      • Girneli

        Nothing wrong with a bit of Turkifying, on the other hand, being a protectorate of Turkey is the lesser of two evils for the TC’s. I am sure you have heard the same thing from nearly all the TC’s that comment here.

        • Vaso

          How about one better! How about the TCs you say would prefer being a protectorate of Turkey should actually go and live in Turkey! Then they could fully experience the conditions of living there!

          • Girneli

            You are assuming that is my preference, I said the lesser of evils. TC’s want recognition for TRNC as a separate state. if that does not happen than plan B

            • ROC..

              what you want and what you get are two seperate things, the ROC is here to stay, UN and the rest of the world adhere to that, you have 45 years andhad nothing, what in your right mind do you think thats going to change, look up this quote
              ” its like flogging a dead horse” meaning its not going to change.

            • Vaso

              Plan A and Plan B are then both equally evil!
              A true TC would be wishing for reunification!

              • Girneli

                Vaso, its too late for that, in any case for that to happen GC society needs to change its mind set. See TC’s as political equals, share the governance of the state etc. If CM commentators are anything to go by, this has not happened and unlikely to happen.

                • Vaso

                  I’m afraid that it is the TCs which will have to change their mindset! The chips have fallen and they are on the side of RoC!

                  • Girneli

                    I respect your view but still stand by what I said. Time will tell

                • ROC..

                  You must be a anatolian , I have to explain something to you so you understand, we do not need to change nothing, we are in the driving seat, its a case you either become Turkfield or come to a solution, we do not have to do nothing, ball is in your court as they say.

                  • Girneli

                    If you don’t need to change nothing, then its plan B. Simple, have a hard border with your regional power, Turkey, the decision is yours. Nothing more to be said!

                    • ROC..

                      Spoken like a true Anatolian, Poor Indengous Tcs what they have to put up with, shame

                    • Girneli

                      Sticks and stones come to mind, water of a ducks back. GC’s on this forum clearly want Plan B, again so be it

                    • ROC..

                      and your going to take that to who? the organ grinder or the monkey to sanaction it?

                    • Girneli

                      I don’t need to take it anywhere. In any case, what we are discussing and what I am saying is the same as what the TRNC politicians are saying. Your comments are so deluded, why do you think Akinci is not responding to your Anus’s several calls for a meeting to restart failed talks. Anus is calling Akinci, not Erdogan, what does that tell you old man. The organ grinder analogy applies equally to the leaders of your southern regime. Refute that if you dare. No fool like an old fool.

                    • ROC..

                      You need to wake up, Akinci is not in the driving seat he has to jump when told, the ROC is just that independent. you may not like that and it upsets you but thats the life you choose, another saying for you,, chooose the bed now lie in it.

                    • Girneli

                      Your southern regime is so independent It cant take a step without ‘consulting’ Greece. Your love of the Greek flag, anthem and Greek school books come to mind. Man up and accept what the reality in your southern regime is. Talk to GC that live in your southern regime.

                    • Leo

                      Cyprus has been hellenised for over 31/2 thousand years.

                    • Leo

                      You are the “anus”. Without a doubt.

                • Leo

                  Hahaha you are a comedian, you will never be equal to us, even if you outnumber us by 10,000 to 1.

            • Leo

              That’s not going to happen, what’s plan B, go and cry to Turkey?

        • ROC..

          Most here are anatolians not your Native Tcs,, so lets start on that level

          • Girneli

            That’s your deluded narrative, I suspect most if not all are TC’s

            • ROC..

              I suspect this repersentive of the TCs would not make such a statement if thier was not any truth behind it, plus his words have more clout than yours, because you cannot back up nothing with facts,

              It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own
              country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system
              with religious schools,” said Elcil.

              • Girneli

                What a silly comment, how can anyone prove the ethnicity of any commentator. This is an online forum, not a debating society where you all sit in the same room.

                Selective quotes from extremist commentators do not help your assertions, it weakens them.

                • ROC..

                  Sener Elcil, who heads the Turkish Cypriot teachers’ union, thats who it is

                  Dont even go there to try and dismatle his statement, unless you back it up with proof of facts thats a snippet of his article in a leading UK newspaper, and I shall give you another snippet to chew on too

                  “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

                  • Girneli

                    A unionist with extremist views, ask any TC

                    • ROC..

                      And I supose the Englishman is also an extremist LOL, your doing what every turk does on CM, either it the hatred card or the racist card, a bunch of deniers thats all you lot are,

                    • Girneli

                      The racist card definitely applies to you old man, you are the man that is so blatant about it calling Turks a vile race. shame on you

                    • ROC..

                      Now your showing yourself up, answer my question is the englishman a extremist too, if you cannot answer it then say so, or zipp it

                    • Girneli

                      You acknowledge your racism for all to see again and I will respond to you. Stop being a coward, man up.

                    • ROC..

                      Is the englishman an extremist? this is now thre 3rd time I am asking you.

                    • Girneli

                      This is now the third time today that I have asked you to acknowledge you are a racist. Every day you sidestep this question, though you have been found out. Came on, man up, what you too ashamed or just cowardly

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close