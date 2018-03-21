Prosecutors establish prima facie case in Laiki trial, court rules

The Nicosia criminal court unanimously decided on Wednesday that former Laiki Bank executives have a case to answer to in connection with market manipulation and issuing misleading information.

The defendants in the trial are Laiki’s then-managing director Efthimios Bouloutas, his deputy Panayiotis Kounnis, non-executive vice-president Neoclis Lysandrou and executive board member Marcos Foros.

They face charges of market manipulation and submitting false or misleading information with regard to publishing an interim consolidated financial statement in November 2011, in which they omitted to include a goodwill writedown of €330m for Marfin Popular Bank’s – as Laiki was then known – operations in Greece.

The court said prosecutors have established a prima facie case and the former executives must now mount a defence to have it disproved.

The lender was shuttered in 2013 as part of the island’s bailout agreement.