March 21st, 2018

Prosecutors establish prima facie case in Laiki trial, court rules

The Nicosia criminal court unanimously decided on Wednesday that former Laiki Bank executives have a case to answer to in connection with market manipulation and issuing misleading information.

The defendants in the trial are Laiki’s then-managing director Efthimios Bouloutas, his deputy Panayiotis Kounnis, non-executive vice-president Neoclis Lysandrou and executive board member Marcos Foros.

They face charges of market manipulation and submitting false or misleading information with regard to publishing an interim consolidated financial statement in November 2011, in which they omitted to include a goodwill writedown of €330m for Marfin Popular Bank’s – as Laiki was then known – operations in Greece.

The court said prosecutors have established a prima facie case and the former executives must now mount a defence to have it disproved.

The lender was shuttered in 2013 as part of the island’s bailout agreement.

  • almostbroke

    Well guys it likes like there is nothing else for it only to go down the old ‘chest pains ‘ route like those who went that well trodden path before and were very successful ! Of course there is always ploy 2 the old ‘smoke and mirrors ‘ create a smoke screen of legal mumbo jumbo and escape that way , that one has worked well in the past !

