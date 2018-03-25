Dust levels remain high on Sunday

Dust levels were still high on Sunday, exceeding the 50 mg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre) authorities said in an announcement.

According to an announcement from the department of labor inspection, at 10am the average hourly concentrations of inhalable particulates with a diameter of less than 10mm (PM10) in the atmosphere ranged between 16mg/m3 and 347mg/m3.

It was therefore expected that the 24-hour average would exceed the 50mg/m3 limit value set in the relevant legislation.

The average for Saturday ranged between 57 and 115mg/m3 depending on the area.

Because of the small size of the inhalable particulate matter and its possible adverse effect on human health, the public and especially vulnerable population groups such as children, the elderly are advised to avoid the outdoors until the phenomenon has passed. The same apples to workers, it said, unless they have access to protective gear.