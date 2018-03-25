Dust levels remain high on Sunday

March 25th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Dust levels remain high on Sunday

Dust levels were still high on Sunday, exceeding the 50 mg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre) authorities said in an announcement.

According to an announcement from the department of labor inspection, at 10am the average hourly concentrations of inhalable particulates with a diameter of less than 10mm (PM10) in the atmosphere ranged between 16mg/m3 and 347mg/m3.

It was therefore expected that the 24-hour average would exceed the 50mg/m3 limit value set in the relevant legislation.

The average for Saturday ranged between 57 and 115mg/m3 depending on the area.

Because of the small size of the inhalable particulate matter and its possible adverse effect on human health, the public and especially vulnerable population groups such as children, the elderly are advised to avoid the outdoors until the phenomenon has passed. The same apples to workers, it said, unless they have access to protective gear.

Print Friendly
  • Peter Hoffmann

    This is very serious, It is red alert, which should be announced in radio and tv. I wonder if this highly toxic air is from the excessive use of petrol and diesel vehicles. It actually feels like the cities, especially Limassol are being invaded by a plague of these pollutant vehicles. Why fellow Residents, don’t you see, that we based on our constant need for showing of status symbols, driving the most expensive car, are destroying this island and killing each other. Instead why don’t we show who we are and at least try our best to have something inside to be proud to show, like real knowledge, which is really rare to find here. It is now, the government should only allow electric vehicles on the roads by Jan 2020. Yes I know that your pollutant diesel Mazerati will be worthless here but, you should have thought about that before. Remember that only the truth will set you free.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close