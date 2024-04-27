April 27, 2024

UK’s Jet2 expects annual profit jump, sells 55 per cent seats for summer 2024

British travel company Jet2 (JET2.L) has forecast a 33 per cent jump in its annual profit, and said 55 per cent of seats were sold for this summer season on strong forward bookings for package-holiday customers and demand from flight-only passengers.

Jet2 revised its group profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation to between 515 million pounds ($640.87 million) and 520 million pounds for the year ended March 31, from previously guided 510 million to 525 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8036 pounds)

