Apoel doctor injured in football violence

April 4th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus football 1 comments

Apoel doctor injured in football violence

The Apoel doctor on the ground after being hit by objects thrown onto the pitch

The doctor of Apoel football club was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after being injured by items thrown onto the pitch at the end of a Cyprus football championship playoff match with Anorthosis.

According to the police, Anorthosis fans started throwing items onto the pitch following the end of the game with Apoel at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca, which ended in a goalless draw.

One of the items hit the Apoel doctor who was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital. The doctor was discharged later.

Police said they are going through the CCTV footage of the stadium to identify those who threw the objects onto the pitch.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    Cowardly retards. It is tragic that the beautiful game seems to attract the dregs of society across the world. Hope the culprits are identified and dealt with appropriately.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close