April 10th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 41 comments

Distemper outbreak in north is killing dogs

An outbreak of distemper in the north has led to the death of around 100 dogs and animal shelters are temporarily shutting down to keep the problem contained.

Veterinary services and animal shelters in government-controlled areas were informed on Tuesday, according to Animal Party leader Kyriacos Kyriacou.

No cases of distemper have been reported in the Republic, he told the Cyprus Mail.

In a lengthy post on April 6, Kyrenia animal rescue (Kar) said there had been an outbreak of distemper and that it was closing down until further notice.

It said its shops were still open but that the rescue centre was no longer taking animals in or allowing animals out.

Kyriacou said at the moment there is no cause for concern as most dogs in government-controlled areas have been vaccinated.

Kar’s post specified emergency supplies were requested for ‘heavy duty vaccination along with supplies of intravenous Vitamin C – which is not currently out of stock’ in the north.

“New supplies are on their way from France – due to arrive over the next week or so – hopefully. Vets and staff will begin a massive program for all of the dogs left up at Kar to try and give them a chance against distemper – we do not know if it will work. We do not know if they will survive.”

Kyriacou said the north had not requested any assistance from the Republic and that even if they were going to, there was no procedure in place.

“There is no cooperation. If we need to, we will have to do this through NGOs or via technical committees.

“If there is an epidemic, will there not be a bridge of cooperation? Something needs to happen.”

He also stipulated there was no shortage of supplies in government-controlled areas to tackle the problem if cases of distemper were observed in the Republic.

Kar’s post said that one morning staff found a litter of pups abandoned at the centre and, as procedure outlined, they were health checked and placed in a quarantine area.

One puppy was snuffling and coughing and had a fever the next day. It was treated by a vet however distemper was not the first thing that came to mind as other illnesses can have the same symptoms, the rescue centre said.

“His condition, at the centre, further deteriorated over a period of time…at that point, it came to light that there had been a recent case of a dog with distemper in the Girne area. So the puppy was tested and the result was positive.

“The puppy was put to sleep and staff were advised to keep a close eye on the siblings. It was not long before they too became ill with distemper. The whole litter sadly was euthanized. That was the end of the problem so Kar and the vet thought. Not so.”

Over the next few weeks, more and more dogs were becoming ill and diagnosed with distemper. Hardly surprising, Kar said, as the disease can be transmitted by airborne viral particles breathed in.

“Staff were arriving in the mornings to find dogs had died overnight – it has been heart breaking for them.”

Canines both young and old were being affected by distemper and some were even going to be sent away to homes outside of the island.

“We have already lost 80 dogs to this outbreak of distemper we do not want to lose anymore – but we feel that it may be inevitable. But we have to try and give them all the best chance of survival that we can.”

Kyriacou said he had been informed that other shelters in the north had also temporarily closed down and that about 100 dogs have died of distemper.

 

 

 

  • Adele is back x

    I was in the North showing my son and wife at the Nicosia border and was totally embarrassed when I witnessed a Cypriot and his low life brat teasing a kitten with food and then thought it was funny to kick the kitten flying in the air….I wanted to kill him but my son stopped me ….. It will haunt me forever.

    • Peter G

      I really don’t care what your sexual proclivities are. Keep them to yourself and don’t inflict them on the rest of us.

      • Adele is back x

        What ? Your comment makes no sense….

        • Peter G

          You said you and your wife and your son were touring Turkish-occupied Nicosia (where you would have seen a Greek boy and known he was Greek is beyond me, but never mind). I said I didn’t care about your sexual proclivities. Make better sense now?

          • cyprus observer

            Nope…still gibberish.

            • Peter G

              Nope… it’s your mental limitations.

          • Adele is back x

            I was showing them the differentbetween the two cultures what’s wrong with that ? They were definitely Greek Cypriot lived here long enough to know the nationality and mentality….. I’m not biased …. but if you are blighted by your hate I feel sorry for you…
            Does that make sense now?
            It was the father who was kicking the kitten and his lowlife son who also laughed another generation who think it’s funny to animal cruelty.

        • Colin Evans

          May I suggest that you edit your post by inserting “his” before wife. I am certain that everyone understands your intention, but make it a little clearer for certain peoples benefit.

      • Adele is back x

        The truth hurts….Shame on you.

        • Peter G

          The truth hurts? As the Nasredin Hoca said when they told him the local bully/kabadayi had raped and forcefully sodomized his daughter “nothing went up my behind!” Why should I be ashamed for what YOU do?

  • Adele is back x

    Well blow me down with a feather I made a comment that the South also has problems…. And the regulators took offence so removed my comment…..Sorry CM but let’s be real and not biased.

    • Colin Evans

      What a great pity that the CM regulators do not do something about ROC and Leo. The majority of their comments are just unacceptable.

      • Adele is back x

        They look after there own ….

  • Kyrenia

    My guess is that this came to the “TRNC” from Turkey. If so where were the quarenteen procedures to stop such an outbreak? FAKE REPUBLIC!

  • Peter G

    Although it afflicts dogs and raccoons (not native to Cyprus) canine distemper is not communicable to humans. It’s lethal to dogs, so all responsible dog-owners vaccinate their pets and working dogs. Although I believe Mr. Kyriakou’s statement that all dogs [who have responsible owners] have been vaccinated, I believe that an outbreak of distemper in the free areas of the Republic would be a blessing as it would cull the sizable population of of masterless/stray dogs. It would, also, punish those irresponsible owners who have not vaccinated their dogs. I hasten to add that dogs do not suffer when they contract the disease, they merely become lethargic and fade away, a natural, compassionate euthanasia.

    Before the hate mail starts, I state that I love dogs and have been a dog owner since my twenties. I vaccinate my dogs against rabies and distemper, I have them groomed regularly and take them to the vet at least once a year for a check-up.

    • John Henry

      No hate mail, however you believe “dogs should die to punish irresponsible owners?” If you mean that then I hope you become lethargic and fade away!

      • Peter G

        I am sure you hope that not only I but all Greek Cypriots, and mainland Greeks, and Kurds and Alevis “become lethargic and fade away!” Your compassion towards dogs, however, is contrary to the precepts of your holy book because the Koran says that all dogs are dirty animals and should be killed, and the Prophet Mohammed harbored a particular hatred for black dogs. Who knows, maybe this distemper in the “north” is a devine miracle, to lead you all back to the fundamentals of Islam and leave behind all the trappings of the infidels that you learned from the Greeks and the English.

  • JS Gost

    Sorry, had to say it as I saw the headline ‘Distemper outbreak in north is killing dogs’. In the Republic it is a basic lack of humanity that is killing all animals including dogs.
    Ironically I learnt the true definition of the word Republic today – ‘a group with a certain equality between its members’. In a country of lies and untruths this is the best scam of them all. The very people who rush to defend Cyprus are the people with the greatest inequality and highest naivety.

    • Peter G

      Poor thing. Fear not, the distemper virus has not broken the dog-human barrier. Otherwise, a few dogs amongst the many, no matter.

    • Kyrenia

      A very bitter and tainted comment.

      • Peter G

        And ignorant, too. Both as to what “Republic” means and social conditions in Cyprus. You are right, though, the bitterness is palpable.

  • cyprus observer

    I can just see it….. in the next few days some twat in the south will ask for an embargo against France for their participation in this event!

    • John Henry

      As a practicing Twat I assure you it won’t be me!

      • Peter G

        You are confused, Mustafa Bey, he said “twat in the south.” Twat though you may be, in the “south” you are not.

  • Neroli

    I would love to know the % of dogs here that are fully vaccinated

    • cyprus observer

      My guess less than 50%…

  • Adele is back x

    In the South humans are killing day dogs…..

  • dervit1 .

    I’m scared the North’s dog hating Muslim Masters might have an adverse affect on the dog’s well being.

  • Barry White

    All we need is a large party of Englishmen and a sunny day.

    • Peter G

      Actually that would be rabies, not distemper.

  • Stanlio

    Does it affect humans? Because it would be terrible if the Turk minority suddenly started dropping dead like flies.

  • Douglas

    Give your pet dog a cup of tea to prevent distemper at least I once a week.

    • Adele is back x

      Or a lovely home 🏠 not chained up in digusting conditions or dumped … I have a few rescued dogs they are my life…One was in a shelter for years he is my best friend…The other two were thrown out of cars one of them chews my shoes 👠😢 the other one is a darling….. I ❤️ my dogs….

      • SuzieQ

        I love my little rescues too. This article states that “most dogs in the government controlled areas have been vaccinated”. I would challenge that statement!

        • Adele is back x

          Yes it’s a fast Suzie…I know it not true FACT ….

        • cyprus observer

          Absolutely

        • Colin Evans

          I got my rescue dog when he was just about 1 year old. The rescue centre explained to me just what a bad dog he was, but I would not have one bit of it. I have had him for 14.5 years now and he emigrated with us. He is, and always has been, as good as gold. Micro chipped and inoculated every year, without fail.

          • Adele is back x

            That’s lovely Colin .

      • Evergreen

        Beautiful😊

        • Adele is back x

          Thanks Evergreen.

          • Evergreen

            You are welcome😊☺

