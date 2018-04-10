Greens criticize fire services

The Green Party on Tuesday complained that it took fire services more than an hour to get to Alona where a house was on fire on Saturday, saying no lessons were learnt from the catastrophic 2016 fire in Soleas which killed two firefighters and destroyed over 18.5 square kilometres of forest.

A house in Alona burnt down and another one suffered extensive damage while two other residences were also slightly damaged before the fire was extinguished.

“The eyewitnesses of the recent fire in Alona claim that only fortune and the timely reaction of the residents prevented the worst. The incident, however, highlighted the same problems that had been identified two years ago with regard to the weaknesses of the fire safety system in the countryside,” the party said in a statement.

“Of course when nobody took responsibility for one of the biggest destructive forest fires, when no one paid for the mistakes and omissions that were found by the expert committee’s conclusion, then it is quite natural to continue the same situation and to have the same tragic results,” it added.

According to the fire services the fire was reported at 7.52pm and immediately some off-duty fire fighters were notified, while at the same time three fire trucks were sent from Nicosia. They were later joined by two trucks from Peristerona and one from the forestry department.

“These are residents who are trained by us and are called when there is a fire in the area,” spokesman of the fire services Andreas Kettis explained. “They then get to a fire engine and respond to the fire.”

“We wish we could have fire stations in every village which are manned around the clock, but we have to live with what is possible. We judge according to the circumstances where we have fire fighters at least during the day, we cannot be everywhere at all times.”

“From May there will be more areas where fire fighters will work until 7pm, but the result would have been the same as the fire was reported shortly before 8pm.”

He said the fire was under partial control by 9.20pm and under full control at 11pm since to extinguish it completely it was necessary to dismantle the floors of the two buildings.

The fire was likely caused by a faulty fireplace.