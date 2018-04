Clothes and computers worth more than €2,000 were stolen from a shop in Larnaca between April 7 and April 10, the shop owner reported to police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers at the scene found that the thieves had entered the premises after breaking the glass of the aluminium door.

They stole a laptop from an office in the basement and then entered a store room, taking clothes and two computers valued at €2,238 in total. The shop had no video surveillance system.