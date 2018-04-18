EU a ‘hostage to southern Cyprus’, Turkish minster says

Turkey’s Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik said on Wednesday he wondered how such a “large EU was hostage to southern Cyprus, following a critical report from the Commission on Tuesday that specifically referred to Ankara’s lack of relations with Cyprus.

In its 2018 report on Turkey, the Commission urged Ankara to commit itself unequivocally to good neighbourly relations and the peaceful settlement of disputes. It called on Turkey to avoid any kind of threat or action against a member state, or actions that damage good neighbourly relations and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The report followed recent violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone by Turkish navy vessels that intercepted ENI’s Saipem 12000 drillship last February while it was en route to a site in offshore block 3 where it was scheduled to drill an exploratory gas well.

Celik said he would write a letter to the Commission registering Turkey’s dissatisfaction with the report, which he called “far from encouraging”.

“As for Cyprus, it still lacks principles on that issue. Such a large EU is a hostage to southern Cyprus. What we call neighbourhood solidarity is contrary to the values of the EU,” he said. “There is no question of southern Cyprus making decisions on its own in the region.”

He added: “We are not afraid of criticism, but here we do not see a critique written in objective language.”

In addition to referencing Cyprus, the Commission report said Turkey was moving rapidly away from the path of European Union membership, in what was the EU’s harshest criticism yet of what it sees as Ankara’s shift towards authoritarianism.

While couched in diplomatic language, the report blamed Ankara for a broad, collective and disproportionate crackdown after a failed 2016 coup attempt.