April 18th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 7 comments

Nearly three quarters of hotels had no valid operating licence in 2016

Some 73 per cent of hotels and 36 per cent of leisure operated without a licence in 2016, the audit office said in a special report on the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) published on Wednesday.

The situation posed risks to safety and health for both clients and employees in these businesses, the report said.
It also said that six 5-star hotels and twelve 4-star hotels had a licence for the year 2016.

At the end of 2016 there were 233 hotels and 3,570 recreational centres operating, and due to the failure to meet the requirements of the relevant legislation, licenses were renewed for only 63 hotels and 2,282 leisure centres, the report said.

“The arbitrary extensions and modifications made by several hotels and leisure centres without the relevant approvals such as town planning permission, building permits etc are a reason for not renewing their operating licences. As a result, these businesses operated without the necessary authorisation from the CTO,” the report said.

By way of example, the audit office said that of the 26 hotels that currently have a 5-star rating, and 57 of those with a 4-star rating, only six of the five-star and 12 of the 4-star were issued a licence for the year 2016. Nineteen 5-star-hotels and 43 of the 4-star have been operating since 2009 without authorisation, the report said.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Time also to apply international standards to hotel ratings. Cyprus has ‘5-star’ hotels which would only rate 3.5-star in other countries. Cyprus claims 26 5-star hotels: more than 10 percent of the total. Other countries claim perhaps 1-2 percent (UK, Spain, Italy); while the USA rates 0.4 percent as 5-star. Even Greece only rates two percent as 5-star. I have stayed in the 4-star hotels of other countries which could shame many of Cyprus’s so-called ‘5-star’ hotels.

  • LSM

    Do we get to see a list of these hotels? Because this is outrageous. I think the public has the right.
    Three quarters of all hotels are operating without the relevant licenses!!
    I wonder what excuses/blaming others the hotels will come up with over this. They won’t possibly admit any wrong doing. My money is on the Turkish invasion or the EU..

  • Neroli

    Surely not???? In the sunny isle of Cyprus???? 😱😱😱😱😱

  • almostbroke

    Some one in the relevant sector was showered with ‘envelopes ‘ to turn a blind eye !

  • alexander reutersward

    How can Tour operators buy space for their package holidays in unlicensed hotels..

  • Alain Leong-Son

    Will the responsible authorities act to stop this blatant disregard to the law?
    Tourism is a major source of income for Cyprus.
    Those authorities should act before countries from which the tourists are from advise against visiting Cyprus?
    Act NOW !!!

  • Caulkhead

    That is absolutely shocking. It is particularly so as it puts at risk the islands primary economic sector.

