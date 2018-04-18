Nearly three quarters of hotels had no valid operating licence in 2016

Some 73 per cent of hotels and 36 per cent of leisure operated without a licence in 2016, the audit office said in a special report on the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) published on Wednesday.

The situation posed risks to safety and health for both clients and employees in these businesses, the report said.

It also said that six 5-star hotels and twelve 4-star hotels had a licence for the year 2016.

At the end of 2016 there were 233 hotels and 3,570 recreational centres operating, and due to the failure to meet the requirements of the relevant legislation, licenses were renewed for only 63 hotels and 2,282 leisure centres, the report said.

“The arbitrary extensions and modifications made by several hotels and leisure centres without the relevant approvals such as town planning permission, building permits etc are a reason for not renewing their operating licences. As a result, these businesses operated without the necessary authorisation from the CTO,” the report said.

By way of example, the audit office said that of the 26 hotels that currently have a 5-star rating, and 57 of those with a 4-star rating, only six of the five-star and 12 of the 4-star were issued a licence for the year 2016. Nineteen 5-star-hotels and 43 of the 4-star have been operating since 2009 without authorisation, the report said.

More later