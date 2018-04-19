Bar review: Pier One, Limassol

There is nothing better than enjoying a relaxing drink as the sound of the waves swishes beneath you – I think this is one of the reasons Limassol and Cyprus are so special. There is nothing like the sea to make you feel better and there are few places that compete with Pier One as far as having a drink is concerned.

Pier One is located in the Old Port area in what is now an ultra modern space. What I love about Pier One and the series of bars and restaurants next to it is that they take the concept of being by the sea to the next level; instead of being next to it, they are quite simply above it. This is turn offers a unique experience of seaside dining and drinking; it is simply marvelous when the sea is wild or even when it is calm.

Furthermore, the décor has a certain maritime feel to it – which compounds the experience – with beige and blue colour patterns complemented by traces of wood. It has an effortless elegance, one that doesn’t demand that you overdress but makes you feel fancy once you are there.

On the drinks side, it is what you would expect from a resto-lounge in Limassol. A positive is that is has a slightly wider variety of beer than the stereotypical local and imported beers – they even have a gluten free version of Estrella. Yet, they do offer a variety of signature cocktails – which is always guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face. I tried the Pier One Elite Cocktail – and it didn’t disappoint. Beautifully presented, the cocktail tasted as nice as it looked. Made with vodka, matcha tea, maple syrup, melon liqueur and fresh lemon, all the ingredients worked together to create a refreshing drink. The prosecco and champagne cocktails were also tantalizingly delicious.

There are many options by way of drinks which you can pair with a light bite or a dinner. What is worth noting though is if the place gets too busy be prepared for a long wait.

All in all, Pier One is a bar experience that cannot be missed, regardless of its disadvantages.

Pier One

Where: Limassol Old Port

When: 9am-12am

How much: cocktails from €8, beers from €3.40

Contact: 25 022375