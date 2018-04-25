The Mall of Cyprus welcomes Marks & Spencer, Wallis and Dorothy Perkins

The Mall of Cyprus, at the Shacolas Emporium Park welcomes beloved brands Marks & Spencer, Wallis and Dorothy Perkins, expanding shopping experiences for consumers by adding more fashion and style choices.

Responding to the needs of consumers, The Mall of Cyprus and Voici La Mode Group, begin together a new era for the most integrated fashion destination in the capital. Always one step ahead, The Mall of Cyprus has managed to create an all-day shopping and entertainment hot spot for the whole family.

One of the leading businesses on the island, Voici La Mode Group, with 24 points of sale in Cyprus and abroad, operates today under franchise four Marks & Spencer stores, French men’s fashion brand Celio, well-known brands Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Evans, as well as café-restaurant chain Café La Mode.

Famous and loved by millions of people around the world, Marks and Spencer brand specializes in providing fashion of high quality. Marks and Spencer stores meet their customers’ needs for Quality, Price, Service, Innovation and Trust, operating under these core values. Through constant innovation, M&S brand comes across to its customers’ needs and desires by creating pioneer products that offer an amazing buying experience.

However, Marks and Spencer is not just fashion. At M&S’s Food Hall department the consumer can easily explore a big variety of delicious food products, inspired by the British and the international cuisine.

Similarly, two new entries from the United Kingdom, internationally known Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, bring a modern high street style that will make every woman stand out with her appearance throughout the day. Two loved brands that each one individually responds to the needs of the modern woman and professional.

More specifically, at Dorothy Perkins you will find key pieces to stay fashionable from dusk till dawn, for every occasion. The ‘Shop by Fit’ Petite range offers a special touch of blush floral tones this season. These styles will have you going from work to weekend with ease.

Finally, Wallis dresses today’s woman with distinctively designed clothes with new collections every week. Quality of fit and fabric is paramount, giving women the opportunity to bring out their individual style, to look and feel the best they can, without having to spend a fortune.

For more information please visit The Mall of Cyprus website: http://expanding.themallofcyprus.com/new-brands/