Our View: Police have been professional in the double murder case

During the past week the police came under a barrage of daily criticism from journalists, media pundits and a host of Facebook experts for the way they were conducting the investigation into the double murder in Strovolos. Everyone acquired expertise in murder investigations and lambasted the police for performing their duties inadequately.

The real gripe, however, was that the police were not leaking any information to the media about the investigation and gave nothing away about leads or suspects. This heinous crime has been the biggest news story for years, the only thing people have been talking about, but the news media had no information to give the public because the police did not want to jeopardise the investigation. The police spokesman made a bland statement about the ongoing investigations every day, urging the media to respect procedure, and that was it.

Starved of information, newspapers, websites and Facebook pundits invented stories about the case, which had no truth in them whatsoever. The things they came up with were shockingly irresponsible, many going as far as suggesting the teenage, adopted son of the unfortunate couple was involved and that the police were wrong to protect the rights of a minor in a case of murder. They even attacked the commissioner for the protection of the rights of the child for supposedly blocking the investigation by insisting the law on minors was respected.

The police, to their credit, kept calling for restraint and urging the media to allow the investigation to be completed. This led to media attacks claiming the police had messed up the investigation, having allegedly failed to take statements from the right people. One newspaper accused the officers of focusing the probe on the scene of the crime and the autopsies of the victims instead of taking statements; officers had not visited the school at which the male victim was working, the paper complained, as if it knew more about the case than the investigators.

On Thursday the police requested a remand order from Nicosia district court for a suspect arrested on Wednesday evening in Ayia Napa in connection with the case. The man, supposedly, has told police he knows who was involved in the murder and the motives. We will soon know whether the police have cracked the case. What we can safely say is that the police showed impressive professionalism in the handling of the case, in stark contrast with most news media.