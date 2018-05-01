EEZ delimitation will be agreed in full respect of international law – Greek president

May 1st, 2018 Cyprus, Energy 8 comments

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt cooperate to a great extend and have agreed that the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) will be done in full respect of international law, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has said.

Pavlopoulos had a brief meeting on Monday with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and their Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fatah al Sisi in Alexandria. The three Presidents attended the opening ceremony of “Nostos, The return” program in the Egyptian city.

In his statements, President Pavlopoulos referred to the economic cooperation of the three countries. He also denounced statements made by Turkey as regard the Law of the Sea and the violations and threats against both Cyprus and Greece.

The President of the Hellenic Republic also mentioned the need for cooperation in the region in order to achieve peace.
He said that Greece, Egypt and Cyprus are not great forces in arms or power, but can develop a mild power cooperation based on culture, principles and ideals.

He added that the three countries can, through their trilateral cooperation, prove that the major causes of war in our volatile region, are not conflicts of cultures but lack of understanding. Pavlopoulos added that the three countries are a model of dialogue and cooperation between cultures and through this dialogue they promote peace and economic cooperation as well.

CNA

  • Gold51

    Nothing to be concerned about. Just three neighbours complaining about Turkeys continous provocative irritating behaviour in the region, just like the rest of the world.

  • Evergreen

    Nice to hear from you!!!

  • Ferdi

    oh so thats where Mr Nasty was. I wonder if they had a chat about the recent offer from Akinci.

    So long as Greece take the percentage of sea resouces they show on maps the chnace of digging for anything in the sea is zero.. Especially as Greece claims 97% of the Agean seabed. Good luck to them with their negotiations with Turkey.

    • Theo

      Seems you have no respect for anything, you fing Turks will never change. Greece only claims what they agreed with Turkey and the other participants of the Treaty of Lausanne, nothing more and nothing less, but the thieving Turks have been stealing Greece’s and others, land and culture for centuries.
      Here’s some excerpts;
      “THE BRITISH EMPIRE, FRANCE, ITALY, JAPAN, GREECE, ROUMANIA and the SERB-CROAT-SLOVENE STATE, of the one part, and TURKEY, of the other part;
      Being united in the desire to bring to a final close the state of war which has existed in the East since 1914,”
      I. TERRITORIAL CLAUSES.
      ARTICLE 2.
      (2) With Greece:
      Thence to the confluence of the Arda and the Marilza:
      the course of the Maritza;
      then upstream along the Arda, up to a point on that river to be determined on the spot in the immediate neighbourhood of the village of Tchorek-Keuy:
      the course of the Arda;
      thence in a south-easterly direction up to a point on the Maritza, 1 kilom. below Bosna-Keuy:
      a roughly straight line leaving in Turkish territory the village of Bosna-Keuy. The village of Tchorek-Keuy shall be assigned to Greece or to Turkey according as the majority of the population shall be found to be Greek or Turkish by the Commission for which provision is made in Article 5, the population which has migrated into this village after the 11th October, 1922, not being taken into account;
      thence to the Aegean Sea:
      the course of the Maritza.

      ARTICLE 20.
      Turkey hereby recognises the annexation of Cyprus proclaimed by the British Government on the sth November, 1914.

      ARTICLE 2I .
      Turkish nationals ordinarily resident in Cyprus on the 5th November, 1914, will acquire British nationality subject to the conditions laid down in the local law, and will thereupon lose their Turkish nationality. They will, however, have the right to opt for Turkish nationality within two years from the coming into force of the present Treaty, provided that they leave Cyprus within twelve months after having so opted.

      Turkish nationals ordinarily resident in Cyprus on the coming into force of the present Treaty who, at that date, have acquired or are in process of acquiring British nationality in consequence of a request made in accordance with the local law, will also thereupon lose their Turkish nationality.

      It is understood that the Government of Cyprus will be entitled to refuse British nationality to inhabitants of the island who, being Turkish nationals, had formerly acquired another nationality without the consent of the Turkish Government.

      • Ferdi

        You what? This has nothing to do with any previous agreements, it is to do with the Law of the Sea which Turkey has not signed up and will not sign up on account that who ever created and approved it needs their head tested. Oh and before you say it was the UN, thats exactly what I mean, they have gone past by their sell by date. They are as good as a rotten potatoe.
        Talking of respecting treaties you signed lets talk about you respecting the agreement signed in 1959. My left foot you did. Back to the drawing board boy, you are off your rocker.

        • Theo

          Did you not read Article 21, there are NO Turks in Cyprus since 1914, if there are, then you are illegal immigrants. You SHALL be deported back to your country of origin, only Cypriots are allowed to stay.
          Turkey should abide by International Law, and not make up their own laws to suit them.

          • Ferdi

            What world do you live in dear boy. Since when has that article anything to do with us. I don’t think you quite understood what happened in 1914. Certainly a lot of Turks were made to chose between British and Turkish and they made their choice and left Cyprus. We go by 1960 agreement and you will find us in the constitution with equal political rights with the power of veto. Till that agreement is withdrawn with the consent of all the participants I am afraid we are stuck with you and you are stuck with us. And there is bugger all you can do about. Get it?

          • HighTide

            Leo, you are completely out of your depth as shallow as it was before. There is no valid agreement with regard to Cyprus other than the independence deal of 1960. The Lausanne agreement has nothing to do with this new state, divided as it is now.

