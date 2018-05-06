Suspected burglar attack policeman

A 39-year-old Paphos resident was arrested on Saturday night for attacking a police officer and for resisting arrest.

According to the police, the man was arrested after hitting one of two officers, who had responded to a call about a break in. He hit the officer on the head and shoulder with a piece of wood.

Police had been alerted at around 11pm that there had been a break-in in an apartment in Chlorakas and that a person behaving suspiciously had been seen in the area. The two officers, who responded to the call, saw the man in a field near the apartment building in question and headed his way. The man then attacked one of them with a piece of wood. The officer was taken to the Paphos general hospital where he was treated for his injures and discharged.

After his arrest, it was alleged the man had broken into a nearby apartment. The suspect was carrying a small purse and a woman’s handbag when he was arrested.