UN in contact with parties to seek way forward in Cyprus talks

May 8th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 1 comments

UN in contact with parties to seek way forward in Cyprus talks

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The United Nations have said they are in contact with the parties “to determine a way to seek the outcomes of their reflection and their views on the way forward as regard the Cyprus talks.”

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary Geneal António Guterres told the press on Monday that at the end of the Conference on Cyprus last year, the Secretary‑General encouraged all parties to reflect “in order to determine whether the conditions would mature again for a meaningful process in the future.”

The UNSG Spokesperson was asked to comment on statements made by the Cyprus Foreign Minister and the Turkish Cypriot leader as regards the SG`s intention to appoint a new envoy to explore the opinions of all parties involved on the resumption of the talks.

Print Friendly
  • Ferdi

    What other ways are there to proceed other than what Akinci proposed. Accept the framework and fill in the gaps?

    I get the feeling even the UN does not want a solution.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close