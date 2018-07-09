Boris Johnson quits in protest over May’s Brexit plan (Update)

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit on Monday over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to leave the European Union, the second resignation in a day, leaving the British leader’s Brexit plans in crisis.

After a day when the eurosceptic foreign secretary cancelled meetings for crisis talks at his official residence in central London, Johnson decided to walk from his job – just hours after May’s Brexitminister David Davis did the same.

The two resignations leave May badly exposed at the top of a government unable to unite over Britain’s biggest foreign and trading policy shift in almost half a century.

It also puts a question mark over whether the leader will try to weather the resignations and stand firm in her commitment to pursue a “business friendly” Brexit, or will be faced with more challenges to her authority and calls to quit herself.

The pound fell from around $1.3340 to trade as low as $1.3259, down 0.2 percent the day, after Johnson’s resignation was announced.

“This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary,” May’s spokesman said in a statement. “His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work.”

The departures raise the stakes for May, who believed that she had secured a hard-won agreement with her deeply divided cabinet of ministers on Friday to keep the closest possible trading ties with the EU.

But it soon began to unravel, when Davis resigned late on Sunday and launched a no-holds-barred attack on her plan, calling it “dangerous” and one which would give “too much away, too easily” to EU negotiators, who would simply ask for more.

With Johnson’s resignation, a noisy rebellion among the ranks could gather steam. Many Brexitcampaigners in her Conservative Party say she has betrayed her promise to pursue a clean break with the EU.

She now faces a decision – whether to change her proposal or stick by it, and hope that she can face down the dissenters.

RELUCTANT MAY

With less than nine months before Britain leaves and just over three before the EU says it wants a deal, May has been forced to show her cards that she will commit the country to pursuing the closest possible trading ties with the EU.

Her earlier reluctance to spell out her strategy was for fear of encouraging exactly this – angering one of the two factions in her Conservative Party that have sparred with each other since Britain voted to leave at a 2016 referendum.

Many eurosceptics accused her of siding with the “Remainers” in her cabinet – those who voted to stay in the EU and have been lobbying for a Brexit that would preserve the complicated supply chains used by many of Britain’s biggest companies.

They fear a clean break would cost jobs.

But on the other side of the party divide, they feel that her words have not been matched by her deeds, proposing to negotiate a deal which could leave Britain still accepting EU rules and regulations without being able to influence them.

“I’m proud of both David Davis and Boris Johnson for standing by their principles,” Scottish Conservative lawmaker Ross Thomson said on Twitter.

“The decisions we take now will shape Britain’s relationship with the EU and the rest of the world for a generation. It’s imperative we do Brexit right, no half measures!”

Earlier May’s spokesman signalled that the prime minister would not back down over her agreed negotiating stance, saying May would now focus on moving the Brexit negotiations forward – a step EU officials and businesses have long called for.

“An agreement was reached by the cabinet on Friday and now we are moving forward to negotiate that plan,” May’s spokesman told reporters. “As the prime minister said … we have set out our position and it is now the EU’s turn to move and that she wants the EU to get serious in these negotiations.”

  • almostbroke

    Winston Churchill was showing a newly elected member around the House of Commons and he pointed to the Opposition benches ‘ ah ! The enemy ‘ said the new member ! No ! Said Churchill’ the enemy sit behind me ‘

  • Mike

    I think International diplomacy has just breathed a huge sigh of relief.

  • mike kane

    talking about rats and ships…..

  • A is B

    Why dont they all jump off Tower bridge and do us all a favour.

  • Mike

    I see the Brexit ‘Plan’ is going great then. The clock is ticking and surprise surprise no one cares. So much for the EU needs UK more than UK needs the EU. My mathematics used to tell me a market of over 500 million is infinitely preferable to a market of 65 million. Sadly arrogant posturing may please a home audience but impresses no one else.

  • alexander reutersward

    Business leaders in huge multinational companies in the UK dont want a Brexit
    The market has sent the pound to record low levels due to Brexit
    Might be an indication that the Brexit could be a bad deal for the UK

  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    Good news, though unbelievable that May had kept him on till now, instead of firing him herself because he undermined the credibility of the UK’s foreign policies as well as May’s authority. It merely confirms that May is not a leader and deserves nothing less than to be kicked out a.s.a.p.

  • Disruptive

    ‘Strong and stable’.

    • Mike

      ‘Weak and wobbly’ it seems. And they have the audacity to criticise others. Chickens, roost and home spring to mind.

  • Evergreen

    What a good news!

  • Neroli

    Where’s Jacob Rees Mogg??

    • Gold51

      He just finish speeking….Not much to say.!!!

    • gentlegiant161

      Up himself looking for Neville Chaimbelain

    • NuffSaid

      What about him?

  • Gold51

    Two down several to go.

  • MountainMan

    Boris has just resigned

    • Gipsy Eyes

      My day is getting better and better!. Come on Fox….your turn!

      • Mike

        As much as it does not affect me I can’t help feeling ‘how the self proclaimed mighty have fallen’. Perhaps now they will lose the arrogance and belief that the world owes them – we don’t! and see sense but I will not hold my breath.

    • Gold51

      What a horrific loss.!!

  • daveuk

    The camerons have called the may to see if they want to come their caravan and hide with them

    • Adele is back x

      Is Blair with them?

      • Gold51

        You OK….👍

        • Adele is back x

          Hi my friend I’m doing ok at the moment, how is it going with you? .. I now have a new grandson so payed a flying visit to see him … he’s so cute and had a bit of a shopping to do… It’s a bit hot here x

          • A is B

            Congratulation’s, behave.

          • Mike

            Congratulations on the new arrival.

      • Mike

        Probably as is their health secretary I am assured, cowering in the corner after reducing the worlds allegedly best health service to tatters.

      • daveuk

        Could be difficult now as boris has the spare room and gove is searching airbnb

  • Kevin Ingham

    For most Brexiteers out means no deal.

    If everyone had got behind the vote to leave the EU then Britain might have got a deal that satisfied both the majority and the minority, but going into negotiations with this “polished turd” means you won’t be walking with anything. Some of it sounds ok, but if that is your starting position it will be watered down during the negotiations.

    Britain leaves the EU in 2019 and the government has a mandate to leave the EU. Your starting position is that you are leaving the single market, the customs unions and the jurisdiction of the ECJ and are willing to pay a huge sum of money to facilitate that . If you don’t get a deal you give them diddly squat and walk .

    That is how you negotiate

    • Gipsy Eyes

      For two years three “polished turds” have been occupying ministerial posts. Davis had no idea what he was doing from the outset and was sidelined last October when Oliver Robbins became May’s chief adviser. Johnson was only there to shut him up and keep him out of the country while the real business of sorting out the mess created by Cameron and his ill advised referendum. But Johnson couldn’t keep his mouth shut and she should have got rid of him a year ago. Now, fingers crossed, Liam Fox has composed his resignation letter and we can go for a “hat trick”!
      If these are the sort of people we end up with in government in the UK, democracy died a long time ago so don’t you worry your head too much over the “death of democracy”!
      May has made her bed and if she wants to lie in it it’s time she starts acquainting the electorate with some home truths and trust them to back her instead of putting her faith in reprobates she’s had in her Cabinet for so long.

  • Banjo

    Things are getting so bad that people are actually starting to think voting Labour is a sensible alternative.

    Frankly I’d rather be governed by the EU than the unions.

    • Kevin Ingham

      Much like I’d love to see Nicola Sturgeon’s face if England in the World Cup, I’d pay big bucks to see Gina Miller’s physog when she sees the neighbours Jeremy Corbyn might have lined up for her

    • Cydee

      Pllenty of unions in the EU – some countries are run by them. But I still think we’re safer staying in; this goverment is too untrustworthy…

      • divadi bear

        Cydee
        Mostly only ex communist countries are partly run by them these days. I could tell you a few funny tales about communists when The Wall came down and communism collapsed 🙂

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Stupid comment that contributes nothing to the discussion but gets you a couple of up votes from equally puerile minds.

      • Banjo

        Think of them as cautionary words. This government is accidentally shambolic , a Labour government would be deliberately so.

      • divadi bear

        Gipsy Eyes
        The Unions and the Labour party were who caused me to immigrate to Germany ! They tried to get me to join a Union. I didn’t and so where I could work in my trade became very limited. ” Wee Wilson”, as my mother used to call him, was the worse thing that ever happened to Britain.
        Life blossomed in Germany where I immediately got a job, and I never returned to Britain except for brief visits to my parents. So I think I should be grateful to Wee Willie 🙂

  • Muffin the Mule

    The man who managed just 4 hours of talks with Michel Barnier in two years.

    Sums up Britain’s Brexit strategy. They have none, more so those Brexiters who have no answers or plans on how to deliver it.

    • gentlegiant161

      Brexit jokers .,..when in the EU the government demanded concessions.
      Now they are leaving the Government are demanding Consessions.
      Shambolic Hypocrisy.

    • Kevin Ingham

      Given that the House of Commons only officially confirmed we were leaving the EU when they passed the EU Withdrawal Bill last month after about 18 months of gerrymandering and attempts to derail the process I fail to see the point of your posting?

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Na’re cast a clout ‘ til MAY be out. Out means OUT, not MAYbe.

  • Gold51

    This is what happens when you place a Remainer to handle Brexit.
    May says one thing and continous doing another ie the opposite.
    17.4 million voted to get out of the EU a clean break.
    She stitched up the UK with a 40 billion handshake to the Junckers of the EU with just about everything we voted we dont want anymore.

    • gentlegiant161

      I.5 billion keeps her in office with nothing to show..
      Davis in negotiations with EU. Total is 4 hrs for Davis.
      Hammond on a 24 thousand miles jolly for trade cones back with no commitments after Brexit.
      No commitment to listen to CBI concerns for industry .
      No interest in the fate of banking and services industry the heart of the city of London. Which cannot trade in the WHO.
      This isn’t a single or couple of supposed remainers fault, that’s a cop out.
      It is the collective failure of the government.
      they have pissed away two years of internal wrangling rather than thrashing out and negotiation to the point of having an agenda to bring to the table.

      • Gold51

        In a nutshell…..your right.!!
        If this nonsence continous and it will….Then Nigel will probably be back with all guns blazing and this time people will take the chance and give their vote to UKIP not Conservatives.
        Disappointing.
        Glad PM May is NOT in charge of the UK football team.!!

        • gentlegiant161

          Judging by the comments and gross insults too lurid to repeat here whenever old frog face appears on media and his collusion with old “no Guv I never met any Russians more than twice” Arron Banks I think Farage is a spent force as is Ukip… Him and now virtully all the leave liars including Dopey Dave and blojo have scuttled off kippers realise they were used and royally rogered

