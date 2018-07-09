Minister impressed with progress on Ayia Napa marina

Minister of Energy, Commerce and Tourism Giorgos Lakkotrypis and a team of ministry officials visited the site of the Ayia Napa marina on Monday to monitor the progress of the construction works.

The main breakwater is nearly completed and preparations for the construction of one of the two towers in which 190 apartments will be housed are progressing. The towers will be built during the second phase of the project.

The second phase also includes the construction of 29 luxury villas plus shops and restaurants.

During the minister’s visit, special mention was made of the technology used in the construction.

“The special approach, the attention to detail and the specialisation of the human resources, constitute the basis for the construction of the work of the Ayia Napa marina,” managing director Stavros Caramondanis said.

“Ayia Napa Marina is a unique project for the whole of Europe, as the technology used for both the construction of the marina and the rest of the areas is pioneering.”

He said 55 per cent of the east tower of the project has already been sold.

Lakkotrypis said he was satisfied with the progress and added that developing nautical tourism through the creation of marinas across Cyprus, aimed at attracting high-level tourism throughout the year.

“The infrastructure that is being created makes a significant contribution towards the sustainable development of our economy and, among other things, offers new jobs,” he commented, calling the construction of the Ayia Napa marina one of the most ambitious projects on the island.