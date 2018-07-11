Turkish police launch raids to detain Islamic figure, followers (Updated)

July 11th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 3 comments

Turkish police launch raids to detain Islamic figure, followers (Updated)

File Photo: Turkish riot police confronting civilians

Turkish police launched an operation on Wednesday to detain 235 people associated with Muslim author and televangelist Adnan Oktar over accusations including forming a criminal gang, fraud and sexual abuse, Istanbul police headquarters said.

It said in a statement the raids were carried out by its financial crimes section in an operation state-run Anadolu news agency described as having been spread across five provinces and that searches of properties were continuing.

Police launched one raid in the early hours on Oktar’s house at Cengelkoy on the Asian side of Istanbul and detained him and his guards, the Sabah newspaper said.

In February, Turkey’s television watchdog suspended a television programme hosted by Oktar that blended theological discussion and dancing, saying it violated gender equality and women’s rights.

Oktar hosts talk show programmes on his television channel, A9, on which he has discussed Islamic values and sometimes danced with young women he calls “kittens” and sang with young men, his “lions”.

In 2006, Oktar wrote the Atlas of Creation under his pen-name Harun Yahya, arguing that Darwin’s theory of evolution is at the root of global terrorism. He has written more than 300 books, translated into 73 languages, his channel says on its website.

Print Friendly
  • HighTide

    More information about this weirdo to be found on google under his pen name
    ‘Harun Yahya’.

    • MountainMan

      The problem now, is that as a result of what has happened over the last two years, it is difficult for the public at large to differentiate between genuine raids in Turkey to catch criminals, and raids for political purposes.

      • HighTide

        This is why such a short article is not helpful for an understanding of what’s going on in Turkey. The vast majority of commenters have no clue.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close