Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan conclude negotiations on a Double Taxation treaty

Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan  successfully concluded negotiations over a Treaty for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance, the finance ninistry said on Friday.

The Treaty is expected to be signed at a later stage, CNA has learbed.

“Concluded today the Agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and the Kyrgyz Republic for the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance,” the Finance Ministry said in a post on platform X.

According to data from the finance ministry, the signing and ratification of the Treaty, will replace a double taxation treaty between Cyprus the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics which has been in effect since 1983 and was in force in relation to Kyrgyzstan.

Cyprus has network of double taxation treaties with 68 states.

