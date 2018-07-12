Corruption endemic in the north

July 12th, 2018 Cyprus 25 comments

Corruption endemic in the north

Almost nine in 10 businessmen in the north have received bribes or have themselves bribed someone, according to a survey conducted in the north on corruption carried out by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, it was reported on Thursday.

The survey was based on the Transparency International agency’s standards.

According to the results, 89 per cent of business persons said they had been bribed or had bribed someone, while 62 per cent of the respondents believe that ‘state officials’ and political parties were misusing public funds to serve personal or party interests.

Almost seven in 10 said they consider politicians to be corrupt, while 62 per cent believe political parties are corrupt.

Compared to last year, according to the survey, the percentage of corruption and bribing has increased. Turkish Cypriot daily Havadis, said on Thursday in its front-page headline that ‘TRNC’ is the name of corruption.

The survey mentions the need to increase the powers of the police, the ‘legal services’ and the judiciary in order to increase penalties but also to facilitate the procedures for detecting corruption.

 

Print Friendly
  • Muffin the Mule

    Cypriot life…..

  • Mommy-O

    And we in the south are squeaky clean. Kettle calling the pot black.

    • atmost55

      Another wannabe Greek Cypriot.

      • Mommy-O

        I am Greek Cypriot Sweetpea. Hence I know what Im talking about.

        • Vladimir

          “atmost55′ believes that if he says ‘all is good in the South Cyprus” over and over, then the lie will turn into the truth.
          That’s what Cypriots say to newcomers to take advantage of them…

  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    Wow, this is really Breaking News, something nobody knew about. What’s more, there is absolutely no corruption in the South, business people there are incorruptible and the politicians are squeaky clean. My oh my, those vile, filthy TCs and their Turkish cousins, how dare have come to this island and bring so much corruption with them. It is better to avoid having a deal with them otherwise the corruption will contaminate the spotless, shiny South too.

    • atmost55

      Nice of you to admit it 😉

  • atmost55

    Lawlessness is to be expected from the turks.
    And to think, these numbers are just from people who admitted to corruption.
    Not everyone admits it.

    • chitchat

      and there is no corruption on our side?

      • atmost55

        Obviously not as much.

        • chitchat

          Maybe they are just more honest to admit…

          • atmost55

            Yes, we all know how honest and civilized the turks are.

            • chitchat

              And we are much better?

              • atmost55

                Of course we are, that is the Greek Cypriots.
                You are obviously a turk.

                • chitchat

                  Just because I question you I must be a Turk? How simplistic of you… Read a bit more about OUR corruption…. then we can talk further

                  • Dogmeat

                    Don’t bother he hates Turks and if he disagrees with you calls you a Turk. Also doubt he reads

                    • chitchat

                      thank you, this explains the attitude 🙂

                    • blaatcow

                      from the intilect show by chitchat i would agree with atmost55 that chitchat is illiterate turk unable to understand english and keeps repeating the same question over and over… i would come to the same conclusion hes a turkish troll.

                    • Colin Evans

                      On reading your comment, let me point out that the English of chitchat is superior to yours!!

                    • Dogmeat

                      Haha 🙂

                    • atmost55

                      I agree with you, blaatcow.
                      He is a devious turk, pretending to be Greek Cypriot.
                      Most turks here like to pretend they are Greek Cypriots, only to criticize us.
                      They are wannabe Greek Cypriots. lol

                • Vladimir

                  Just Cypriots, and not Greek Cypriots. Stop trying to associate yourself with superior nation.
                  You serve us, Russians, and our money, which you call “dirty”. Who are you after this?
                  Turks, in this light, are a way cleaner than you, that’s why I have no respect to Cypriots. You made yourselves the slaves of our money. LOL)

    • The Truth

      All Cypriot businesses surveyed for a new Eurobarometer report believe corruption is widespread, which makes the island the leading EU country in this category, closely followed by Greece and Romania with 96 per cent each – As report in CM on 11 Dec 2017 – Not all business reported not 89% as reported in the TRNC. Looks that GC are therefore more lawless?

      • atmost55

        Just more lies coming from a devious turk.

        • The Truth

          What don’t you understand Tool – It was reported in this GC CM on 11th Dec 19. Now, if you have competency look it up instead of posting your normal shite ‘Lies by a Turk”. Read what is posted and take it in you knob – instead of going off on one. If you had a brain cell you would be dangerous.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close