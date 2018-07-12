Corruption endemic in the north

Almost nine in 10 businessmen in the north have received bribes or have themselves bribed someone, according to a survey conducted in the north on corruption carried out by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, it was reported on Thursday.

The survey was based on the Transparency International agency’s standards.

According to the results, 89 per cent of business persons said they had been bribed or had bribed someone, while 62 per cent of the respondents believe that ‘state officials’ and political parties were misusing public funds to serve personal or party interests.

Almost seven in 10 said they consider politicians to be corrupt, while 62 per cent believe political parties are corrupt.

Compared to last year, according to the survey, the percentage of corruption and bribing has increased. Turkish Cypriot daily Havadis, said on Thursday in its front-page headline that ‘TRNC’ is the name of corruption.

The survey mentions the need to increase the powers of the police, the ‘legal services’ and the judiciary in order to increase penalties but also to facilitate the procedures for detecting corruption.