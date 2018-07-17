UN envoy will only meet the two leaders and report directly to Guterres

UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Jane Holl Lute will only have meetings with the two leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, during her forthcoming visit to the island, UN spokesman Aleem Siddique told CAN on Tuesday.

The UN official is set to have separate meetings with Anastasiades and Akinci on July 23.

According to Siddique, Lute will not be available to the press during her visit but will report back directly to UN chief Antonio Guterres.

She is not expected to have any other meetings while in Cyprus, he added.

Further meetings in Ankara, Athens, London and Brussels are yet to be confirmed, he said replying to a question.