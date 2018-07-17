UN envoy will only meet the two leaders and report directly to Guterres

July 17th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 15 comments

Jane Holl Lute

UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Jane Holl Lute will only have meetings with the two leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, during her forthcoming visit to the island, UN spokesman Aleem Siddique told CAN on Tuesday.

The UN official is set to have separate meetings with Anastasiades and Akinci on July 23.

According to Siddique, Lute will not be available to the press during her visit but will report back directly to UN chief Antonio Guterres.

She is not expected to have any other meetings while in Cyprus, he added.

Further meetings in Ankara, Athens, London and Brussels are yet to be confirmed, he said replying to a question.

  • Gold51

    Oh this is great news, all as before then.!
    What will she learn chatting with president of Cyprus and Erdogans emissary Akinci.?
    If she sets up a meeting, can she guarantee Erdogans saboteur specialist, minister of forign affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu will not get involved with negotiations as usual with his usual 15th centuary demands with more intransigence, deliberately scuttling everything.
    Erdogan said, failed talks are due to GCs mentality? conveniently avoiding to mention 44 years of illegal occupation with 40,000 occupational troops, thousands of illegal Anatolian settlers squatting in Stolen GCs propties, ignoring all UN resolutions and international and Geneva convention laws.!
    TCs are now the minority in the Turkish occupied north and in the government controlled areas.
    UN should bear in mind TCs and GCs as co-founders of the Republic of Cyprus and “PARTNERS”.
    SadlyTCs appear to have made the agreement void preferring ironically Enoses with Turkey, offering 37% of Turkish occupied Republic of North Cyprus to Turkey.!
    UN can’t be naive again to fall for anymore Turkish tricks.!
    Erdogan continous wasting U.N. and Cypriot President valuable time.
    UN must demand for an undertaking from Erdogan to stay away from negotiations, NO contact with Akinci, otherwise negotiation with Erdogans emissary “Akinci” will not result in a solution.

  • E.K.

    The UN can meet the Pope if they want Nicos does not want a solution and the time is ticking away !

    • cyprustalk

      No wonder your still in isolation, you have nothing postive in your loins, I suggest go and become a province if you feel your be better off.

  • Martin Standage

    Good that she will not be making any press statements,especially as many G.C. newspapers always display a negative stance!But judging from the most recent statements by the two leaders at the weekend,she is not going to have good news for the Sec. General about the omens for re-starting negotiations and this should seriously worry everyone who urgently wants a solution?

    • Bernard Smart

      urgently wants a solution?
      Who’s that then?
      Maybe a few expats but certainly not the TC or GC sides. Too much to loose!

      • Ardana

        How would a solution benefit ex pats ?

        • Martin Standage

          It will ultimately benefit everyone here, regardless of who they are or where they come from!

          • Cemal Kasapoglu

            It will ultimately benefit everyone here, regardless of who they are or where they come from.??? I do feel you mean well, but in Cyprus politic’s does Not work the way you think, unfortunetly.!!! Yes it will benefit the one’s whom lost they properties etc. Have you thought the one’s whom gained and still gaining from status qou.??? They are the majorities Now, please keep that in mind will you.

            • Martin Standage

              This is the bitter reality and it’s made worse because the people who benefited never openly admit it and pretend they want the ‘correct solution’ which will never come so meanwhile they are very happy!Best thing for people like us is to emigrate rather than waste anymore of our lives here waiting for the politicians??

          • Gold51

            How on earth did you come to the conclusion that the invasion and occupation of 37% of the fertile land of Cyprus, resulring in the mass killing of 5000 GCs mostly civilians by Cyprus guarantor Turkey will “benifit all”.?
            Are you of the oppinion, the partition of Cyprus would result in Turkish troops leaving.?
            I suggest, more will arrive setting up larger bases right in your face officially.
            I’m afraid you are very misinformed.
            NO Cypriot benefits.
            Only Turkey as 37% of Cyprus becomes another province of Turkey right on your doorstep.
            UK will realise then, by sitting on the fence was not a good idea as Turkey sides with Russia.

            • Martin Standage

              If there is no solution be sure that NONE of the Turkish troops will leave and the north will become a province of Turkey, to the detriment of both Turkish and Greek Cypriots?Is that better?

          • Steven Roberts

            Not necessarily, it will not benefit those who do very nicely out of the current division of the island.
            For example, the opening of the Ledra Street crossing in Nicosia has led to a boom in the Aresta area. Prior to 2008 it was run down, and a bit depressing, but the opening of the crossing has led to more visitors, more sales for the shopkeepers, and more visitors to the historic sites like the Bedestan and Buyuk Khan. Good news for traders, but bad news for north Cyprus politicians. By keeping people poor and ensuring their part of the world is dependent on money from Turkey, you can establish a clientilist system which can be used to buy votes and keep certain politicians in power. Once people are able to earn their own money they don’t need the patronage of their political ‘betters’ to survive.

            Likewise if your family owned land along the rocky coast north of Pahos, then it was low value and had little tourist potential prior to 1974. But once the key tourist area of Varosha was out of bounds and Kyrenia under the control of Turkey, then the land increased in value so much that three generations of the family that sold it could afford a new Mercedes every couple of years!

            So when you hear patriotic cries from extreme nationalists, remember the old line about the ‘last refuge of the scoundrel’ and consider whether these people are benefiting from the suffering of others!

      • Martin Standage

        Well my wife is G.C. from Famagusta and we are not the only ones by all means who want a solution-we have everything to gain and nothing to lose and the same applies to Cyprus as a country!

        • Evergreen

          Yes

      • elbmw

        “urgently wants a solution?
        Who’s that then?”

        Me of course!

        Not so “smart” after all.

