Town planning approves permit for Geroskipou high rise

The town planning department has approved a permit to construct two 12-storey buildings and 122 apartments in Geroskipou in Paphos as part of the Peninsula Resort project, Atum Developments said in a statement.

Included in the project is an international brand 5-star hotel resort, for which another permit application has already been submitted.

The company said the Peninsula Resort project is being implemented in parallel with the Eden City project, which is still being discussed with the state.

Eden City includes the construction of an artificial ‘luxury lifestyle’ island, a university,five-star hotel-resorts, multi-floor towers, a medical centre, event and conference facilities and a marina. Atum Developments is owned by Hungarian investor Sandor Kenyeres,

Geroskipou mayor, Michalis Pavlides, told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that the council had not yet been told that permits have been granted, but that stipulations such as protecting the environment and archaeology must have been adhered too.

“We will wait to see all of the plans and discuss them at a council meeting, but generally, once developers have been granted permissions, it is difficult for us to say no.”

The mayor said that all of the relevant studies would be checked as soon as they are received, and that he expects initial work to get underway in the winter. The construction will take place close to Saint Nicolas church and the Phaethon hotel, he said.

According to the developers, the permit concerns the construction of buildings in the eastern part of the land belonging to the Archbishopric, which the department of antiquities approved after carrying out exploratory excavations.

The company and the department are in agreement on protection of the archaeological remains in the plot. It is expected that the department will continue exploratory excavations in the western part of the plot, where the hotel unit is planned.

“Implementation of the project on the Archbishopric’s plot allows for the immediate use of the land for which rent is already being paid, until the green light is given for the whole of the Eden City project,” said Atum’s George Voniatis.

He added that this allows Atum to confirm its interest in investments ‘of value’ in Cyprus, particularly in the Paphos area, with which Kenyeres maintains strong links.

“We believe that the implementation of Eden City, starting from the Peninsula Resort development, will be the first step to help establish Cyprus as a new luxury destination,” he said.

Eden City consists of three parts – the Peninsula (constructed on church-owned land), the Garden of Eden, (on state-owned land) and Divina Island, artificially created in the sea.

The Peninsula will include a five-star hotel resort tower complex, which will house a branded five-star hotel, as well as housing complexes with event and conference facilities.

The Garden of Eden will include a university, accommodation and a library, an international conference and congress centre, a medical centre and public parks. Existing sports facilities in the area and eco-project the Germanina farm will also be upgraded.

If it gets the go ahead, the creation of Divina artificial island- a first for the Mediterranean- will feature five-star hotels and resorts, luxury villas and flats, mooring facilities for private craft and a bridge to the rest of the complex.