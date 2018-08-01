Free sunbeds and umbrellas destroyed in Ayia Napa

Glyki Nero beach is one of the beaches where the municipality does not charge for the use of sunbeds and umbrellas

By Kristian Chrysostomou

Sunbeds and umbrellas were damaged on Tuesday night by unknown individuals on ‘Glyki Nero’ beach in the Ayia Napa area.

Workers discovered the damage on Wednesday morning and immediately notified the Paralimni municipality as well as police, who went to the area to investigate.

The beds and umbrellas were being offered to the public for free.

Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pirillis visited the scene and described the vandals as bullies.

He said the individuals who caused the damage “want to discourage people from going to the beach”.

“There are definitely some people who want to use some of the beaches and their facilities just for themselves. This is unacceptable and the municipality will not stand for it,” he said.

The free use of sunbeds and umbrellas on the beaches of Potamia tou Kappari, Glyki Nero and Freedom Beach are under the responsibility of the municipality.

“This incident is a financial burden for the municipality,” he said.

Last week 13 sunbeds and two umbrellas were destroyed on a different beach.

The Paralimni municipality has been offering free sunbeds and umbrellas to the public from July 13 until the end of October.

 

 

 

 

