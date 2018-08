A 19-year-old man is in serious condition at the Nicosia general hospital with neck injuries after the motorcycle he was riding overturned on Friday afternoon in Protaras.

The accident took place at around 3pm when the 19-year-old lost control of the motorcycle causing it to overturn.

No helmet was located in the scene of the accident, police said.

He was initially taken to the Famagusta general hospital and was later transferred to the Nicosia hospital.

His condition is deemed as serious.