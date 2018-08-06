Car explodes in central Cairo, cause unclear

An explosion destroyed a car near a bridge in central Cairo on Monday after a collision, a health ministry spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast. Two security sources told Reuters a faulty battery may have been responsible.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told journalists three people were injured and transferred to hospital. Another health ministry official told a local radio station that several others were treated for minor injuries.

The security sources said flames from the car spread to a minibus, which Reuters witnesses said was also destroyed, with debris and metal scattered close by.

A civil defence officer told Reuters at the site that at least five people were hurt.