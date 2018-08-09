Two occupied churches to be conserved by technical committee

Works for the new project of the bicommunal technical committee on culture – the conservation of two churches one in Assia the other in Afania, both in occupied Famagusta district, are expected to begin next month, it was announced on Thursday.

According to the Greek Cypriot head of the committee Takis Hadjidemetriou, works for the conservation of the church dedicated to the Virgin Mary in Assia and of Ayios Artemonas church in Afania are expected to start in September.

Both churches are very important cultural heritage monuments, he said.

The cost for the conservation of the Ayios Artemonas church is €200,000, while for the Virgin Mary church in Assia it is around €270,000. Both projects will be funded by the EU. Works are expected to be completed between eight and 10 months after their starting date.

Hadjidemetriou also said that soon the tender competition will be announced for the second and third phase of restoration works at the monastery of Apostolos Andreas in the Karpasia peninsula.

This concerns the mediaeval chapel, the support of adjacent buildings and landscaping.

“We are ready for the bidding process, which will take some months,” he said.

The renovated church of Apostolos Andreas was handed over to the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage in November 2016 after the completion of its two-year restoration.

The first phase of the project was delivered to the bicommunal committee by the United Nations Development Programme-Partnership for the Future (UNDP-PFF), which is overseeing the four-phase restoration of the whole monastery complex according to designs drawn up by the University of Patras.

In 2013, UNDP-PFF signed two agreements worth €2.5 million each with the Church of Cyprus and the Evkaf administration, which is responsible for Turkish Cypriot properties, for the restoration of the Apostolos Andreas monastery complex. USAID also donated €25,000.