August 13th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Level airline launches Larnaca to Vienna route

Low-cost airline Level launched its new Larnaca-Vienna route with its first flight on August 11, it was announced on Monday.

This airline, operational since June 2017, will offer Larnaca-Vienna flights three to five times a week on an Airbus A321 aircraft.

Outbound flights will initially be available five days a week, from Tuesdays to Saturdays. From September 26 to October 27 the flights will be reduced to three times a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. By October 30 and onwards, the flights will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Inbound flights, on the other hand, occur three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Maria Kouroupi, senior director of aerospace, marketing and communication at Hermes Airports, said she “welcomed the airline LEVEL at Larnaca Airport”.

“Hermes Airports’ flight plan is enriched by the company’s development strategy and its air network in terms of frequency of flights and variety of destinations.”

 

