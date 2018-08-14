British tourist in serious condition after beating in Ayia Napa

A 21-year-old British tourist was in serious condition in Nicosia hospital’s intensive care unit following an attack and beating in Ayia Napa early on Tuesday.

Police said the man was rushed to Famagusta hospital at around 4.30am after he was assaulted by compatriots in the resort’s square.

Doctors said his temporal bone had been fractured and he also suffered injuries to the nose and head.

Due to the severity of his condition, the 21-year-old was intubated and transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

His condition is said to be serious.

Reports said the man had been attacked by some 12 other, as yet unknown, British tourists who are being sought by police.

The case is being investigated by Famagusta CID.