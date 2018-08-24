Highway reopens after truck fire

August 24th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

The Nicosia-Limassol highway has re-opened after a fire broke out on a moving truck on Friday and temporarily blocked off the Governor’s beach area.

According to police, the fire services extinguished the fire by 4:20pm, while the police themselves were redirecting traffic and offering any assistance necessary.

Police had asked that drivers travel at low speeds, keep a safe distance from the vehicles in front, and follow their instructions.

Traffic was being redirected to the old Nicosia-Limassol road via the Governor’s beach exit, but with the fire extinguished traffic has resumed normally.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

