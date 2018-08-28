We musically roll into September

September will kick off with two musical events that will attract opera and jazz lovers.

The first, in Chlorakas, is for the opera lovers. Teodoro De Castillo will perform at the Sunflower Bistro on September 1. Tenor Castillo has a professional background of modern opera, classical and musical theatre. He toured for two years with an Il Divo tribute group and has made solo appearances in many parts of Europe. His main influences are Pavarotti, Boccelli and Josh Groban.

Tickets for the show only are €12.50, while tickets for the show and a two-course dinner are €19.95 and for the show and a three-course dinner, they are €23.50.

If a more jazzy feel is what you desire, then Vinylio wine etc in Limassol will host the Steppin’ Out Jazz band.

The band’s performance on Saturday will be dedicated to jazz songs used in classic Hollywood movies. You can expect to hear ‘As Time Goes By’ from Casablanca, Smile from Charlie Chaplin’s film Modern Times, ‘Over the Rainbow’ from the Wizard of Oz and many more.

The songs will be sung by Alice Ayvazian, who will be joined by Konstantinos Efraimidis on clarinet and saxophone and Dimitris Miaris on piano.

Teodoro De Castillo – Cross over Opera Dinner Show

Live performance by the tenor. September 1. Sunflower Bistro, 113 Chlorakas Avenue, Paphos. 9pm. €23.50/19.95/12.50. Tel: 26-220278

Hollywood Meets Jazz

Live performance by the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band. September 1. Vinylio Wine etc, Limassol. 9.30pm. €5. Tel: 99-300430