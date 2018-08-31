Woman arrested in north for child pornography

Turkish Cypriot police arrested a British woman on suspicion of filming her own children for online child pornography, daily Hurriyet reported.

According to the paper, police in the north was notified by an anonymous internet user in the UK that the 44-year-old woman abused her four-year-old son and 16-month-old daughter by selling live broadcasts of them of a sexual nature.

The informant reportedly said the woman was also stripping naked for money in front of the camera.

She allegedly said there would be “more to come if she was sent more money.”

The woman’s house in Kyrenia was searched and the woman, who admitted the accusations, was arrested on Thursday.

The newspaper wrote she has been living illegally in the north since 2015.