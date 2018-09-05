Police officers, injured in Ypsonas shootings, visit president

The officers who were seriously injured in the shootings of May 5 in Ypsonas, Giorgos Georgiou and Christis Nicolaou, met with President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

Speaking after the meeting, Georgiou – who was shot in the chest – said that the two officers had been invited by the president and thanked him for “everything he has done for the state and his personal involvement with the difficult trial we underwent”.

“We were doing our duty and responded how any police officer would have,” added Nicolaou.

The two officers were shot at in their car, about 10pm on May 5, after responding to a call about a parked hire car in which three persons were behaving suspiciously. On arrival at the scene shots were fired at the patrol car and the officers returned fire.

Four people were arrested in connection to the crime, a 31-year-old Greek Cypriot, a 35-year-old Bulgarian man, a 33-year-old Slovakian woman and Elias Mouzos, 38 – who was detained four days after the shooting.

The injured officers were transferred to the Limassol general hospital.

The day after, on May 6, intensive care and trauma specialists arrived from Israel in an air-ambulance to fly Georgiou to Israel for treatment.

During a visit to the hospital the day after the shootings, Anastasiades said the critically injured men were “truly worthy of wearing the police officer’s uniform”.

An attack against members of the force was an attack against the state, he had said.