Boy, 6, critical after ingesting pesticides 

A six-year-old boy was on Thursday in a critical but stable condition after having ingested pesticides a day earlier.

The boy, who hails from Romania, is said to have accidentally ingested pesticides which his mother had prepared and was going to use to spray in her garden.

Apparently the container was left briefly unattended.

On Wednesday the child was rushed to a private clinic in a comatose state, after which he was transferred to Paphos general hospital, where he had his stomach pumped.

Due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to the intensive care unit of the Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

The boy has been intubated, and his condition is currently described as serious but stable.