Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons made red carpet debut

The ‘Love At First Sight’ hitmaker wowed onlookers at the glitzy bash at London’s Tate Modern in a golden gown as she walked hand-in-hand with her very own “man of the year”.

Speaking to reporters, the 50-year-old star said: “I’ve found my man. Of the year. And some.”

The relationship appears to be going from strength-to-strength for the pair, who became Instagram official in July, as it was reported last month that they’ve moved in together.

The Australian star – who was first rumoured to be romancing the hunk back in April – is letting her man share her West London pad.

A source said: “It’s a big step but they’re going from strength to strength. Kylie has finally found happiness.”

Taking to her Instagram account in July, the ‘Especially For You’ hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her and Paul sharing a smooch in New York City.

She captioned the post: “I love New York!”

The ‘Golden’ singer has even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she’d never walk down the aisle following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiance Joshua Sasse last year.

She said: “I’m so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.

“So yeah, life’s, I won’t say a little bit, I’ll say a lot, better. Life’s great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But the other half is maybe. I don’t know.

“It wasn’t in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don’t know.

“The thing I’ve said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I’ll have a family — I don’t know if I’ll ever get married, though. It’s weird. I’ve done neither.”