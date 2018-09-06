Precious jewels stolen while owner was downstairs

Unknown perpetrators stole jewellery and precious stones worth €12,000 from a house in Yermasoyia shortly after midnight on Thursday.

A 33-year-old woman reported to police that she heard a noise coming from the bedroom on the first floor while she was in the living room on the ground floor.

When she went to check, she said she found the balcony door of the bedroom open. She told police she saw ‘a shadow’.

Police investigations confirmed that the thief entered the bedroom through the open door.

The woman said that diamonds and emeralds and other jewellery worth around €12,000 went missing.

The stolen items were not covered by insurance.