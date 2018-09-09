Foreign minister heads to Germany for contacts

The latest developments in Cyprus negotiations, boosting bilateral ties, EU-Turkey relations, immigration and other regional issues will be discussed on Monday in Berlin between Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Christodoulides will leave Cyprus on Sunday afternoon following an invitation from the German minister.

The two ministers will have a meeting on Monday morning the German ministry where they are expected to have a wide ranging meeting including discussions on developments in the eastern Mediterranean.

During his stay in Germany Christodoulides is also due to meet Minister of State for European Affairs Michael Roth and the Presidents of the Bundestag’s Committees of Foreign Affairs Norbert Röttgen and European Affairs Gunther Krichbaum.

He will also have meetings with other officials at the Chancellery and will take part in a dinner hosted by the Cyprus – German Friendship Group at the Bundestag.

On Tuesday afternoon Christodoulides will be the keynote speaker in an event at the Konrad Adenauer Institute entitled Geopolitics in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He departs Berlin on Wednesday, for Athens where he will meet Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

He will then head to Israel for a tripartite meeting between Greece, Israel and Cyprus.