Large fire in Macheras forest (updated)

A large fire is still burning out of control in the area of Macheras forest in the Nicosia district, the forestry department said on Thursday.

Firefighters assisted by seven water-dropping aircraft were battling the flames, a task made harder by the rough terrain.

Three bulldozers have been commandeered to carve fire-breaks and provide access to ground forces so that they can approach the flames.

The head of the forestry department Charalambos Alexandrou said the blaze was headed southwest, away from the village of Kapedes, but deeper into the Macheras forest.

“Things are still difficult, there is a large front that is out of control,” he told state radio.

The fire started earlier on Thursday in two places, with a distance of around 500 metres between them, raising suspicions that it could have been set deliberately.

Firefighters managed to deal with one of the fronts early on but the larger one was raging out of control.

“We will investigate the matter further,” Alexandrou said.