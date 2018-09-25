Art gives the spirit wings

Artist Liz Kuntz will hold her first solo exhibition, of pastel drawings, under the name The Dance of the Free Spirit on October 12 at the Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts.

Drawing came to Kuntz’s attention early in life. From the time she could hold a pencil she discovered a passion for drawing and has explored many different art mediums since, including ceramics, painting and photography.

The artist has been working for two decades as a graphic designer and is a student and teacher of Tai Chi and Qigong. She is originally from America and has a BFA from Indiana State University.

For several years, Kuntz has been practicing Tai Chi, Qigong and meditation. While learning from an extraordinary teacher about the ancient philosophies she has been discovering her true nature as a human being and as an artist. Drawing became not only a means of self-expression but also a means of facilitating healing and being guided on a deeper journey of the soul.

“The series of drawings in this exhibition is a dance of energy; a spirit letting go and opening up to the rhythm of the earth and cosmos, yielding to the ebb and flow of life. It is the story of one human’s journey of connecting with her soul, and ultimately finding peace and freedom within her heart,” Kuntz said.

The Dance of the Free Spirit

Solo pastel drawing exhibition by Liz Kuntz. Opens October 12 at 7pm until October 26. The Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts, Nicosia. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-2pm and Tuesday and Thursday 2pm-6pm. Tel: 99-99356359, [email protected], www.facebook.com/earthforms.liz