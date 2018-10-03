Woman mugged in Larnaca

Police are investigating a case of assault and robbery during which a 39-year-old woman was slightly injured on Tuesday evening.

The woman reported to police that two men were trying to steal a mobile phone and a bag she was holding while she was walking in Larnaca at around 8.20pm.

She said when she resisted they pushed her, she fell down, whereupon the attackers grabbed the phone and left. The victim was slightly injured and treated at Larnaca hospital before being released.

According to her description the two men are thin, have dark hair and are around 20 to 25 years old. One of them is 1.80 to 1.85 metres tall and the other one, who wore a short-sleeved white shirt at the time of the attack, about 10 centimetres shorter.